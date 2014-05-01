PCR Now Looking for Motivated Job Seekers in the IT Industry

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Computers and technology play an important role in the lives of many businesses and individuals. Having a reliable and hardworking information technology professional provides value to any business, whether the position lies in sales, analyzing, accounting, or development. As job hunting can be difficult, time consuming, and above all, frustrating, PCR is pleased to announce they are now looking for motivated job seekers for positions in the field of information technology. Utilizing a top Charlotte employment agency will help individuals find what they’re looking for.



PCR features jobs with competitive salaries and hourly wages from highly successful businesses and corporations. Whether looking for a full time position, part time position, or a temporary position, both experienced professionals and young adults looking to break into the industry will be matched with a job in which they can excel. Those interested in working with the assistance of PCR will be granted the opportunity for an interview with a recruiting professional. Job candidates will be asked a series of questions that allow PCR to determine strengths, skills, and career advice for all interested candidates. The interview will allow the professionals to match their clients’ needs with a highly qualified, and motivated individual.



With their list of job opportunities, those looking for IT jobs in Charlotte, NC will bounce ideas off of a recruiter, who will browse the company’s extensive client base for a perfect match. Whether looking for small or large organizations, there are a number of job possibilities. When landing a position with PCR, candidates will be trained in their duties and learn valuable skills for a lengthy career in the information technology industry. Before signing up as a job candidate with PCR, visit their website and browse the newly listed jobs that can take a career to the next level.



About PCR

Founded in Charlotte NC in 1995 by a team of dynamic and motivated professionals with extensive experience in various US industries, PCR is aggressively working towards establishing new clients; enhancing their in-house consultant base and helping candidates find their dream job. For clients, they provide a superior level of customized service to meet their hiring needs. PCR is free to create much customized hiring processes and programs for their clients with results that will far exceed just "using an agency". For more information on the IT recruitment company, please visit http://www.pcr.net.