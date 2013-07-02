PCR Now Offering Clients 3 Unique Staffing Solutions

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- PCR, a headhunter in Charlotte, NC, specializes in finding the most highly qualified IT and sales professionals. Depending on the size and the business type of an organization, PCR will only recommend the services that best suit a client’s needs. Whether PCR is providing one professional consultant or an entire sales team, every client is treated with the same level of importance and professionalism. PCR always provides a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of an organization’s needs. From there, PCR can recommend the most appropriate and beneficial staffing solutions. Now, PCR is offering three different staffing solutions to better suit unique client needs.



PCR has helped many clients with various needs, including: developing software solutions, advertising solutions, sales consultation, IT consultation, and much more. PCR specializes in staffing solutions and they are now offering three different options. The first staffing option PCR offers, contract staffing, will best suit a client that needs to fill a temporary vacancy. Contract staffing will offer a client access to the most experienced and qualified professionals. Contract staff is able to come into an organization and quickly fulfill a client’s needs.



The second staffing option is called contract-to-hire. The contract-to-hire option is best for clients who would like to evaluate a prospective employee’s job performance prior to offering a full-time position. Contract-to-hire is an excellent way to help an organization ensure they are employing the most qualified individuals. The third staffing option, consulting, is a versatile staffing solution. Individual consultants or a team of professionals can help a client meet a variety of goals. All of the consultants deployed by PCR have a wealth of industry and consultative experience. Whatever an organization’s staffing needs may be; PCR has the solution.



About PCR

Founded in Charlotte NC in 1995, by a team of dynamic and motivated professionals, with extensive experience in various US industries, PCR is aggressively working towards establishing new clients; enhancing their in house consultant base and helping candidates find their dream job. For clients, they provide a superior level of customized services to meet their hiring needs. PCR is free to create much customized hiring processes and programs for their clients with results that will far exceed just "using an agency". For more information on the IT recruitment company, please visit www.pcr.net.