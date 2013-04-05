PCR Now Offering Help and Services for Those Seeking a Job This Spring 2013

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- When the recession hit in 2008, many businesses were hit hard whether they were small or large. Even though temporary and contract positions were the first to be laid off, they are always the first hired back. PCR is beginning to see growth in the flourishing industry of Information Technology services and professional sales. So, as recruiters in Charlotte, NC, they are now offering help and services for individuals who are having trouble finding full time work this spring.



As small businesses and large corporations have their new spending budgets for the year, they have a better understanding as to where they can allocate their money for temporary, permanent, or contract positions. Throughout the recession, many employers sought out staffing services such as PCR in Charlotte, North Carolina because they did not want to hire a full time employee, which would include a salary and even health benefits. By hiring a contract worker it allows businesses to cut down on costs making PCR flourish during these opportune times.



Due to the unstable economy, the temporary and contract industry have been able to add jobs for those seeking employment. With flexible employees hired for projects for a short period of time, it is an attractive service especially when the economy goes south. As these positions become more popular in the workforce, businesses begin to take advantage of contract and temporary workers as a solution to their problems that are needed for the time being. When the economy is up, businesses have room to grow and positions to be filled, or in some cases temporary to hire. However, when the market is down, companies look towards contract positions as a solution and to cut spending. This makes PCR recruiting and staffing services attractive for any type of business looking for sales professionals and IT consultants.



