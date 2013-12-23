PCR Now Offering Interview Preparation Services

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- PCR is pleased to announce that they are now offering services to help clients prepare for an interview. An interview is the company’s first chance to meet the prospective new employee, and training for the interview process is crucial in giving the client the best chance possible for getting the desired job.



Preparing for an interview is just as important as preparing for the actual job. The interview gives the company a first impression of the perspective employee and is the most important aspect of being offered the desired job. Preparing for an interview requires the applicant to research the company, research the position, learn to speak confidently about past experiences, and act and answer questions in an appropriate manner. PCR teaches their clients not only how to prepare for the interview, but how to respond during the interview and appropriate actions to take following the interview. PCR also offers candidate services such as consultants for W2 hourly, staff/salaried, and corporation-to-corporation consultants. Acting as a head hunting firm, they are able to connect professionals to companies in many of the major cities across the country, such as Philadelphia, Denver, NYC, and Washington DC.



PCR is an IT recruiting and consulting firm. They provide services from very small start-up companies to large fortune 500 companies. They pride themselves on excellent customer service and strive to provide the best client and candidate services. The preparation process for an interview is much more extensive than many job seekers may realize. PCR has a proven track record of exceptional results from interviews. Call PCR today to speak to a customer service representative about the best services for the given situation.



About PCR

Founded in Charlotte NC in 1995, by a team of dynamic and motivated professionals, with extensive experience in various US industries, PCR is aggressively working towards establishing new clients; enhancing their in house consultant base and helping candidates find their dream job. For clients, they provide a superior level of customized services to meet their hiring needs. PCR is free to create much customized hiring processes and programs for their clients with results that will far exceed just "using an agency". For more information on the IT recruitment company, please visit www.pcr.net.