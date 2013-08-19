PCR Now on a National Search for Digital Media Sales Professionals

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- PCR, Professional Computer Resources, is a privately owned firm that specializes in providing recruiting and consulting services in the IT industry. Originally founded in 1995, PCR became one of the fastest growing staffing agencies in Charlotte, NC. Today, PCR offers a multitude of services for both employers and prospective employee candidates. Although PCR maintains their headquarters in North Carolina, they have expanded their client base throughout the country. Now, PCR is working with a national client in an effort to find the most highly qualified digital media sales professionals.



PCR has expanded a great deal over the last decade to become more than one of the premier staffing companies in Charlotte, NC. That being said, PCR’s expansion pales in comparison to the exponential growth that has been observed in the online advertising and digital media industry. Online advertising has exploded and last year the total revenues in the United States alone exceeded $36 billion. Online advertising and digital media has penetrated practically every industry. The potential for companies involved in the digital media realm is great and now PCR is looking for highly qualified candidates to fulfill that potential.



Currently, PCR is searching for Digital Media Sales Executives to sell digital advertising directly to customers. The sales professionals will need to be able to effectively demonstrate the advantages of new and existing programs. Furthermore, a consultative approach needs to be a part of the salesperson’s skill set. The compensation package for the digital media sales professionals is highly competitive. Compensation will include a base salary and a fantastic commission structure. There is no cap on commission potential and pay-outs will take place on a bi-weekly basis. Some of the top performers can make upwards of 100k per year. Plus, many additional perks are included, like: health insurance, 401k with company match, PTO, paid holidays, mobile phone allowance, and a car allowance.



About PCR

Founded in Charlotte NC in 1995, by a team of dynamic and motivated professionals, with extensive experience in various US industries, PCR is aggressively working towards establishing new clients; enhancing their in house consultant base and helping candidates find their dream job. For clients, they provide a superior level of customized services to meet their hiring needs. PCR is free to create much customized hiring processes and programs for their clients with results that will far exceed just "using an agency". For more information on the IT recruitment company, please visit www.pcr.net.