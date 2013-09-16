PCR Now Searching for Highly Qualified Field Training Managers

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Professional Computer Resources, PCR, have nearly twenty years of experience as headhunters in Charlotte, NC. Over the past two decades, PCR have expanded their services throughout the country. Today, PCR is one of the fastest growing IT recruiting and consulting firms in the United States. PCR offers both clients and employment candidates a variety of services. Customers range from small start-up ventures to large corporations. PCR has the unique ability to help both employers and employees in finding the most appropriate staffing solution. Now, PCR is on a venture to find highly qualified Reseller Field Training Managers.



Originally established as IT recruiters in Charlotte, NC, PCR has expanded into several similar areas of business. Now, PCR offers employers a variety of staffing solutions. Some of the staffing models that PCR can now offer employers include: hourly consultants, salaried employees, and corporate consulting. Currently, PCR is working with an employer looking for several salaried field training managers.



The Reseller Field Training Manager position is an excellent opportunity for motivated individuals with leadership experience in digital sales. PCR is looking for individuals throughout the country; in particularly there are openings in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. However, one of the perks associated with the Reseller Field Training Manager position is geographical flexibility. The employer is only asking that prospective candidates live within close proximity to a major airport.



The Reseller Field Training Manager will be responsible for developing and increasing product knowledge of reseller partners. Furthermore, the Reseller Field Training Manager will need to hold reviews with sales employees in order to ensure understanding of market opportunities. The salary and benefit package for the Reseller Field Training Manager position is highly competitive. Candidates whom are interested should visit PCR’s website and post as soon as possible.



About PCR

Founded in Charlotte NC in 1995, by a team of dynamic and motivated professionals, with extensive experience in various US industries, PCR is aggressively working towards establishing new clients; enhancing their in house consultant base and helping candidates find their dream job. For clients, they provide a superior level of customized services to meet their hiring needs. PCR is free to create much customized hiring processes and programs for their clients with results that will far exceed just "using an agency". For more information on the IT recruitment company, please visit http://www.pcr.net.