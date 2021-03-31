PCR Plastic Packaging Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast Up to 2028

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- The number of consumers willing to pay more for sustainable packaging is increasing and so is the opportunity for expansion of the post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic packaging market. A substantially large number of companies operating in the packaging industry had the foresight of acting to the shifting trends.



Many among them are addressing the demand by improving the sustainability profile of their packaging solutions. One of the ways of achieving this is by increasing the PCR content, especially in rigid packaging that often uses polyethylene terephthalate (PET).



Get Sample Copy:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79394



Against this backdrop, Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts the global market for PCR plastic packaging to reach a valuation of US$ 36.4 Bn by the end of 2020. With leading brands stating their intent to use recycled plastic as an attempt to reducing plastic waste issues, the market has the potential of recording impressive growth between 2020 and 2028.



Key Findings:



PET recycled plastic is expected to account for nearly 3/5th of the market in terms of value. Nearly 98% of PET and HDPE bottles were recycled in the U.S. in the last year. The demand witnessed in this category is poised to surge in response to the need for better barrier strength from packaging



Based on application, bottles are expected to account for the leading percentage of PCR plastic packaging used across industries. The segment is forecast to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 13.5 Bn in 2020-2028

Among end users, the cosmetics and personal care industry is forecast to emerge as a lucrative segment. It is expected to showcase growth at above 6% CAGR



Homecare and Toiletries segment as well is forecast to record a gain of 20 bps by the end of 2028

Regionally, Europe is forecast to account for leading share in the global market. Asia Pacific also will emerge as a lucrative pocket, backed by the abundant availability of raw materials and cost-effectiveness

Government Initiatives Giving Impetus



The sustainable packaging drive is garnering immense support from various governments across the world. International bodies too are supporting this initiative from the fore. For instance, California lawmakers have very recently approved a legislation requiring beverages companies to use recycled plastic. If the bill is signed, it will be first of its kind recycled-content law for plastic bottles in the U.S.



The Food and Drugs Association as well recommends recycled materials for packaging new food containers. In order to ensure contamination-free packaging, it has developed various safety guidelines and regulations. Likewise, the EU plastics tax, which has been accounted by the European Council as a part of its €750-billion coronavirus recovery fund agreement is intended to encourage the use of recycled plastic.



Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79394



Under the new regulation, a tax of €0.80 per kilogram, or €800 per ton will be levied on the use of non-recycled plastic packaging waste and is slated to come into effect from January 1st, 2021. Initiatives such as these are predominantly construing shift from conventional to recycled plastic.



Stronger incentives for improved design of plastic goods to ensure easy recycling and investment in waste collection infrastructure from diverse sources are likely to give significant impetus to the market for PCR plastic packaging.



Consumers Willingly Spending on PCR Plastic



Product packaging is set to play a crucial role in creating a sustainable future for global economy and consumers are more than willing to play their part in this movement. They are showing visible preference for brands that can help them make sustainable choices and recycled or recyclable packaging clearly has an edge.



Rising awareness among consumers about environmental impact of plastic disposal is pushing brands away from the conventional materials. Consumers are keen on following a sustainable lifestyle. They are cautiously choosing products that will help them to attain it. The changing pattern of consumer behavior has been tipping scales in favor of the market.



Consumers also are willing to pay mote to protect the planet against potential hazards. Brands operating in the market therefore have an opportunity to influence their purchase decisions by offering packaging made from post-consumer recycled plastic. With an increasing number of companies swaying away from conventional mode of operations to accommodate what is best suited to modern-day consumers, it is expected that sales proceeds for the market will increase at an accelerated pace.



Request For Customization:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=79394



Post COVID-19 Sluggish Growth Likely



The global market for PCR plastic packaging is projected to go through a temporary phase of sluggish growth. Supply chain disruptions caused due to the unprecedented outbreak has hampered production across multiple industries. Sales in the cosmetics industry, which accounts for the leading share in the market, has taken a nose dive during the pandemic.



Consumers also are likelier to spend on essential items. Discretionary purchase is on the rise, which could hamper the growth of the market to an extent. Drop in revenue flow in the cosmetics sector will have a significant impact on PCR plastic packaging sales.



Due to pandemic, several companies are compelled to shutter their operations temporarily following stringent government orders enforced to contain the spread of the virus. This has had a direct impact on the revenue flow of the market.



On the flip side, increasing sales of consumables such as beverages, convenient food, and pharmaceutical products is paving way for continued growth of the market amidst tumultuous times. The demand for non-contaminated consumable products is surging exponentially. In response to this, the sales of sustainable packaging is expected to gain momentum.



Competition to Increase Consistently



According to TMR, competition witnessed in the global market is likely to consistently increase over the course of the forecast period. A rising number of companies are swiftly transitioning to recycled material packaging solutions. This paradigm shift is driven by the need to keep pace with changing consumer preferences.



With competition getting fiercer, market players are adopting various strategic moves to strengthen their footprint. Some of them are even making two-fold investment in research and development.



For instance, Amcor Plc has invested a whopping US$ 50 Mn in the production of sustainable packaging solutions. It is also gearing to introduce plastic recyclable packaging solutions for pharmaceutical products.



TMR has identified some of the leading companies operating in the market in its recent study. It includes



Amcor Plc

RPC bpi recycled product (RPC Group + Berry Global, Inc.)

Sonoco Products Company

Genpak

LLC

Alpha Packaging Holdings Inc

Pactiv LLC

Anchor Packaging Inc

Placon Corporation

ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG.

Envision Plastics, Eco-Products, Inc.

D&W Fine Pack LLC

many others.



The report is intended to offer an executive-level blueprint of the market's landscape. It studies in detail various strategies adopted by the market players. To offer in-depth insights, companies are categories in terms of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. Among companies operating in the market Berry Global Inc., Amcor Ltd, Sonoco Product Company, and Genpak LLC are identified as Tier 1 players. Companies such as Pactiv, LLC, Palcon Corporation, and Alpha Packaging Holdings Inc. belong to Tier 2.



Read Our Latest Press Release:



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-based-solutions-in-sales-performance-management-market-expands-scope-of-uptake-in-smes-worldwide-market-projected-to-clock-impressive-cagr-of-18-7-from-2019-to-2027-tmr-301240527.html



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/constant-process-automation-to-spur-strides-in-waterjet-cutting-machinery-market-thriving-demand-in-textile-industry-shapes-revenue-streams-tmr-301242291.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



Contact



Transparency Market Research State Tower,



90 State Street,



Suite 700,



Albany NY – 12207



United States



USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453



Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com