Maxxess to OEM Software for PCSC's Access Control Hardware Line

Yorba Linda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Maxxess Systems, a leader in highly integrated access control systems, today announced that it will be providing Software for PCSC’s Access Control Hardware Line. PCSC, a designer and manufacturer of quality access control solutions, is headquartered in Torrance, California.



This partnership has resulted in the development of LiNC-XS™, a flexible enterprise class access control and integration software that will be exclusive to PCSC. LiNC-XS™ utilizes a powerful set of security system integration solutions to provide total flexibility and control over a facility’s security infrastructure. Reduced overall operating costs are achieved through seamless integration and system reliability.



LiNC-XS™ provides the power to customize complete access control systems to specific needs without requiring advanced technical expertise. This makes it ideal for a wide variety of applications such as multi-tenant office buildings, universities, hospitals, manufacturing facilities and more. It provides a high degree of security and control from the most limited implementation to the largest, multi-site solution.



LiNC-XS™ is an open architecture application enabling flexible security management implementations with multitasking support. End-user’s can manage cardholders, analyze reports, print badges, door access, receive system alerts, mobile alerts, collect time & attendance data, monitor video.



LiNC-XS™ has been designed to fully integrate with PCSC’s complete line of IQ Series Controllers, will soon support their patented Fault Tolerant Controller.



We’re excited about the development and release of LiNC-XS™. Maxxess has developed a superior application that complements our quality hardware solutions,” said Al Portal, Director of Sales - Americas for PCSC. “Our customer’s are evolving as security trends heighten around the world, they demand the functions and features capable with LiNC-XS™”. “We couldn’t be more proud of partnering with Maxxess in the development of LiNC-XS™. We share a common vision in providing innovative solutions that lead the future platforms of physical security,” said Mas Kosaka, President and CEO of PCSC.



“We are very excited about PCSC’s decision to use Maxxess software, the partnership and integration with PCSC provides customers with a variety of options and cost savings,” said Nancy Islas, President of Maxxess. “The software partnership with PCSC reinforces Maxxess’ strategy of developing the most extensive open architecture software platform in the industry.”



Islas continued, “We are particularly enthused about the fault tolerant offering. A number of end users have requested fault tolerance and now they will be able to fulfill that requirement.”



About PCSC

PCSC is a leading supplier of products and services for electronic access control and facility management applications in domestic and international markets. PCSC also offers sophisticated access control management software, integrated video badging, CCTV control, alarm graphics, elevator control and video event recording. PCSC is a subsidiary of TTIK, Inc., and has been in business since 1983. www.PCSCsecurity.com.



About Maxxess

Maxxess offers security solutions that range from traditional access control to sophisticated state-of-the-art security solutions that provide business and government with the very highest-level of security management. Maxxess systems are installed worldwide and range from small and medium businesses to large campus installations managing hundreds of access points with more than a hundred thousand identities.



Media Contact:



Denise Taylor - Inside Sales, Maxxess - 714-221-2816 - djtaylor@maxxess-systems.com



Greg Hetrick - Marketing Manager, PCSC - 310-303-3636 - ghetrick@1pcsc.com