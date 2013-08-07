PDF Burger Launches Free Online Converter for Fast and Easy Document Processing

Minsk, Belarus -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- PDF is a powerful medium for copyright protection in information delivery, when individuals wish to send read-only files that are not sized out of the email attachment bracket but still retain a high quality of print clarity. Many people lack the specialist tools needed to create PDF files and still more wish to convert them back into other kinds of editable and manipulatable files such as word documents or images. While many of these exist, PDF Burger is one of the first websites to offer such services through the online medium, meaning individuals needn’t install unwanted software for a single use.



The website is streamlined and clean, with users able to see the options available to them and choose between them in seconds, meaning PDFs can be readily converted in moments. To use the online service, individuals select to upload a file or files, select those files from their hard drive and upload them in order to download in seconds the PDF, Word or Image equivalent.



The PDF converter has no usage cap and users can convert single documents into multiple formats, making a PDF, Word and Image version of a text file available in case they have clients or friends facing compatibility issues.



A spokesperson for PDF Burger explained, “Our file conversion software operates online as a service, meaning individuals don’t have to waste time downloading software that clutters their hard drive and more often than not comes with all manner of optional extras that most users find a nuisance. At PDF Burger users can combine files into a single PDF, convert web pages to PDF, convert PDF documents into word documents for editing purposes, or print PDF documents as image files all with just three clicks. Select what function, select what file, and click ok. This is the simplest the process can be and we expect this simplicity will make it popular quickly.”



About PDF Burger

