PDF to Text for Mac Now Hot on the Market

Susanville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2011 -- Amacsoft Studio, a blooming provider of multimedia solutions, today released a brand new program - PDF to Text for Mac, which aimed at providing easy and cost-effective ways for Mac users. By the releasing of PDF to Text for Mac, Amacsoft has better improved its reputation on PDF solutions and entered Mac world from then on.



"We're excited to bring this PDF to Text Converter to the market, which makes it easier for users read and share PDFs," remarked John Leaon, the Marketing Director of Amacsoft. "Focusing on innovation to satisfy multimedia needs of Mac users, we are on it and will never stop."



As PDF is one of the most popular document format in the world, it is very convenient to read files with it. However, it cannot be easily edited, so converting PDF to text must be a nice choice. PDF to Text for Mac is specially designed for Mac users to convert PDF to Text in order to make PDF editable on Mac. After conversion, people will be able to edit the files on any device that support Text format and they can also view documents on e-readers that support txt format.



Key Features of PDF to Text Converter for Mac:



- Batch conversion from PDF to Text on Mac

Mac users can use Mac PDF to TXT Converter to convert a batch of PDF files to Text to save time when there is need.



- Convert PDF Pages into One Text File

Best PDF to Text for Mac supports to convert Adobe PDF files into one text file on Mac with very fast converting speed and good accuracy.



- Convert Specific Pages on Mac

Support to convert any specific pages by setting the "Page Range" to specify the pages if you don't wish to convert the entire PDF file to Text documents on Mac.



- High accuracy

Even it only extracts plain text from PDF to Text, Amacsoft PDF to Text for Mac will preserve the formatting well from original PDF files.



- Easy-to-use interface

Amacsoft PDF to Text for Mac is a small and simple PDF conversion tool, it is simple to operate, just import PDF files and click the "Convert" button to begin!



Availability

Amacsoft PDF to Text for Mac is priced at US$39.95 for a single user license. Now it is available for free trial and purchase from http://www.amacsoft.com/pdf-to-text-for-mac.html



About Amacsoft

Amacsoft Studio is a leading developer of multimedia tools for Mac users. Amacsoft has already become a new product brand of iStonsoft already. Amacsoft products generally fall into three multimedia product lines, including Video Conversion Tools, PDF & Ebook Conversion Tools and iPod/iPad/iPhone Transfer.