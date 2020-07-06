PDO Thread Lifting for Younger Looking Skin

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- The PDO thread makes use of a material which will be reabsorbed into the body within roughly four months. The effect is skin that looks more radiant and it can hold to those results for as long as 24 months. Nevertheless, such effects are not lasting as opposed to a facelift. Since the effects are temporary, the lifting of the thread may be repeated when necessary to extend the effects and retain a younger look without having to think about the effects.



One major benefit of PDO thread lifting, as described above, is that the sutures promote the development of collagen and elastin. If the skin has completely healed from the operation, the skin should rebuild its foundation which means the results look appealingly natural.



