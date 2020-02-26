PDO Thread Lifting Provides Youthful Looking Skin

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Polydioxanone thread lifting (PDO) is a non-surgical treatment typically associated with rejuvenating facial skin which has started to sag. During this operation, Dr. Peter Martinez-Noda will insert special surgical-grade threads with a fine needle into the tissue. These threads consist of the PDO material which is often utilized in medical sutures.



Skin tissue is raised with the PDO thread, and its texture is enhanced. The threads also stimulate the production of new collagen, so that the skin can continue to elevate and rejuvenate in the weeks following the procedure. The thread is absorbed by the body and slowly removed, eventually dissolving.



For more information on PDO thread lifting, please visit https://www.pmnhealthandwellness.com/services/pdo-thread-lifting.



About PMN Health and Wellness Center

Peter Martinez-Noda (PMN) Health and Wellness Center is a clinic providing services such as family medicine Miami, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, weight management therapy, a medical spa, and more. The clinic has over two decades of experience and the team strives to provide an optimum level of care to patients in a welcoming, professional environment. For more information on services like Botox Miami, or any questions, please call 786-284-5870 or visit https://www.pmnhealthandwellness.com to book an appointment online.