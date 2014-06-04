San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- An investor, who currently holds shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), filed a lawsuit in connection with the September 2010 San Bruno pipeline line explosion against certain directors of PG&E Corporation over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties that could cost the company billions of dollars.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the Pacific Gas & Electric breached its fiduciary duty owed to NYSE:PGE shareholders when it failed to maintain the gas pipeline that caused the September 2010 San Bruno pipeline line explosion that killed eight people and injured 58 others.



The plaintiff claims that certain defendants in failing to properly maintain gas transmission lines exposed shareholders and the company to billions of dollars in losses.



The plaintiff seeks to require certain officers to pay PG&E Corporation and its shareholders the amounts that their breaches damaged the company and return their salaries.



PG&E Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $13.84 billion in 2010 to over $15.04 billion in 2012, while its respective Net Income declined from over $1.11 billion to $830 million. Shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) declined from $47.77 per share in April 2013 to $40.07 per share in October 2013.



On November 29, 2013, NYSE:PGE shares closed at $40.37 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com