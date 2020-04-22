Pea Fiber Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Rising awareness regarding health benefits of pea fiber is the key demand driving factor in pea fiber market. Pea fiber is rich source of phytonutrients. Also, as per a research it is concluded that coumestrol, which is a polyphenol, can help reduce the risk of stomach cancer. Going by research, consumption of minimum of 2mg of coumestrol can reduce the risk of gastric cancer. From a cup of green peas, approximately 10 mg of coumestrol can be extracted. Concentration of coumestrol is relatively higher in case of pea fiber. This makes it best choice as food additive for myriad application, specifically in dietary supplements.



Also, consumption of 15 gm of yellow pea fiber as a part of diet can aid to reduction of body fat

in obese person.



Aforementioned factors are likely to contribute to expansion of pea fiber market in coming years. In addition, pea fiber market is witnessing high demand rate due to clean label of pea fiber, natural ingredient, and non-GMO. As a result, it is being widely adopted across food and beverage industry.



Asia Pacific Likely to Hold Prominent share in Global Pea Fiber Market



Asia Pacific market leading producer of pea fiber. Hence, the regional market is expected to witness promising growth rate. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, government initiatives regarding improvement of health, and rising awareness about health benefits of pea fiber are, conjointly, felling adoption rate of pea fiber in the region.



The global pea fiber market is highly concentrated in nature where in few prominent players account for substantial share of the global pea fiber market. Emsland Group, Cosucra, Puris Proteins, LLC, Roquette Freres SA, and Quadra Chemicals are the key players operating in the pea fiber market.



These companies have been enhancing their revenue and strengthening their foothold in the market since their establishment. They are focused to enhance their production capacity to supply pea fiber across the globe.



Key manufacturing companies operating in pea fiber market are adopting new techniques for drying and extraction procedures, in order to improve the production capacity. Lately, Roquette Frères has introduced a robust production method that will aid to extract protein, fiber, and starch simultaneously. In addition, prominent companies such as Puris have been witnessing investment inflow from food giant Cargill for enhancement of production capacity of pea co-products.



In recent years, demand for pea fiber has increased substantially for purpose of animal feed. To fulfil the growing demand, manufacturing companies are opting for pelletization of peas to ease out transportation and packaging procedures.



For example, Vestkorn milling AS have started to provide pea fiber in pellets. The pea fiber helps reduce the handling cost and provides option for cheaper transportation. The technique of pelletization helps improve safety of the product, easy to handle, and reduced dust exposure. On the other hand, due to large share present in hands of prominent players, new entrants find the market intensely competitive in nature. Hence, emerging players are finding it difficult to sustain in the market.



Hence, they are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers and collaborations, strategic alliances, and partnerships. With such strategies, new entrants are able to maintain sustainability in the global market. Further, they can have stable future and uniform growth rate.



Meanwhile, prominent players are acquiring business to strengthen their foothold in the market. Some of the key participants operating in the market are A&B Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, AGT Food and Ingredients, SunOptra Ingredients Group, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group, Roquette Frères Company, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co. Ltd., Vestkorn Milling AS, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, and Parrheim Foods among others.



