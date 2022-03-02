Pea Processed Ingredients Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2021-2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2022 -- The global pea processed ingredients market is expected to value at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach nearly USD 5.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Growth in the demand for pea processed ingredients in the end-user application industries is driving the market growth of pea processed ingredients. Further, increase in the demand for gluten free products is also a major factor resulting to the rise in the demand for pea processed ingredients.



Driver: Advancements in extraction and processing technologies



Pea processed ingredients such as pea protein, pea starch, pea fiber, and pea flour is extracted through the processing of various types of peas, such as split yellow peas, green peas, chickpeas, and lentils. It is obtained by implementing a process, which includes two phases, namely, dry and wet. The dry phase consists of two processes, dry milling and air classification. Pea flour is obtained after practicing dry milling and air classification processes. Later, it undergoes the wet milling process, which includes multi-step solubilization, followed by centrifugation. This is the process where pea protein, pea fiber, pea flour, and pea starch are separated.



Traditional technologies in pea processing could only extract protein flour comprising a maximal of 20% to 40% protein and concentrates comprising 45% to 60% proteins. Further the traditional techniques made pea processed ingredients less digestible and have low sensory properties. Hence, the constraints of the traditional techniques are leading to the evolution of newer and modern techniques of pea protein, starch, flour, and fiber extraction and processing. Modern techniques included wet milling and centrifugation process that aid in processing peas with high digestibility, and improved taste.



Restraint: High cost of extraction



Food & beverage manufacturers have been looking for more healthy and affordable alternatives for animal-based sources, thereby increasing investments in the plant-based ingredient market. Currently, soy ingredients has been dominating the plant-based ingredients space. Pea processed ingredients, due to its high extraction and processing costs and limited production, fails to lead the market for plant-based ingredients. Compared to pea, there is a greater consumer awareness about soy protein. Manufacturers have achieved economies of scale for soy-based ingredients due to their high production capacities and high demand. On the other hand, pea is a comparatively newer product, which, due to the availability of low-cost products, such as soy, is finding it difficult to dominate the plant-based alternative industry. Manufacturers are finding it difficult to sell standalone pure pea processed ingredients that fetch lower margins, which is leading to the sales of blends of pea processed ingredients.



Opportunity: 5.2.3.3Advancements in texture properties supporting adoption in baking ingredients



Earlier, pea processed ingredients were majorly used as a meat & meat substitute alternative and in the nutraceutical industry. With R&D efforts and technological advancements in the extraction and processing of different ingredients from peas, newer applications and developments were incorporated in pea processed ingredients. Pea processed ingredients can be used as a substitute to flour, fiber, starch in the bakery industry, aiding toward healthy lifestyles. Consumers constantly look for healthier food & beverage options, usually the ones that provide sustenance in hectic lives and daily routines. Bakery products never came in that category earlier. But now, with the inclusion of pea processed ingredients in the making of bakery products, the baking industry is ready to take the challenge.



Challenge: 5.2.4.1 Supply constraints hampering growth prospects



The major challenge that pea processed ingredients manufacturers have to face is the shortage of supply. For instance, the ratio of conversion of pea protein extracted from peas differs from process to process and as per the type of pea used in the process. Ideally, 15% to 20% of peas are converted into proteins; the rest is converted into starch and fiber. Therefore, specific ingredients derived from the large processing of peas are limited, thereby resulting in supply constraints. In recent times, the demand for pea processed ingredients has increased due to their health benefits, anti-allergen properties, and other functional properties. This increase in demand can be witnessed in the food & beverage industry.



However, suppose the supply of pea processed ingredients does not match up to the demand from food & beverage manufacturers. In that case, they may switch to alternatives of a pea, which may affect the growth of the market.



The key players in this market include Emsland Group (Germany), DuPont (US), Kerry (Ireland), COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Roquette Frères (France), Vestkorn Milling AS (Norway), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Axiom Foods, Inc (US), Felleskjøpet Rogaland Agder (Norway), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Parrheim Foods (Canada), Puris Foods (US), Meelunie B.V (Netherlands) among others.



These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



