Pea Protein Market Latest Trends, Demands, Overview and Analysis by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2023 -- The global pea protein market, highlighted in the report "Pea Protein Market by Type, Form, Source, Application, and Region," is poised for substantial expansion. With an estimated value of USD 1.7 billion in 2022, the market is projected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.9%, reaching USD 2.9 billion by 2027. North America emerges as a key player, contributing significantly in terms of both volume and value. The market's growth is propelled by factors such as the increasing adoption of a vegan lifestyle, heightened awareness of nutritional benefits, and the versatile functionality of pea proteins.



Make an Inquiry



Market Dynamics:



Pea Protein Isolate Dominance:



The Pea Protein Isolate segment is projected to experience the highest growth in the market. This surge is attributed to the rising awareness of the benefits of Pea Protein Isolates, renowned for their high protein content. Applications in plant-based meats, snack bars, and vegan protein powder contribute significantly to the global expansion of this segment.



Key Application in Food Segment:



The food segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share, with a focus on meat substitutes, performance nutrition, functional foods, snacks, and bakery products. The demand for pea protein in meat substitutes, particularly in plant-based burger patties and sausages, has witnessed substantial growth. Athletes, seeking lactose-free alternatives, are increasingly turning to pea proteins in performance nutrition.



Yellow Split Pea as a Dominant Source:



Within the source segment, Yellow Split Pea is projected to claim the largest market share. Its popularity among product manufacturers is driven by functionality and adaptability to various product types, including plant-based meat, beverages, functional foods, and performance nutrition. The high protein content and amino acid profile position it as a versatile and sought-after source.



Preference for Dry Form:



The dry form of pea protein is estimated to dominate the market, outpacing its wet counterpart due to its broader range of applications. Dry textured pea proteins, known for replicating meaty textures, find significant demand in plant-based meat applications. Additionally, the dry form is commonly used in nutritional supplements, contributing to the popularity of products like fitness shakes and smoothies.



Request for Customization



Regional Outlook:



North America emerges as the largest market player, driven by factors such as a growing vegan population, increased demand for health and wellness products, rising awareness of sustainable lifestyles, and a surge in the consumption of processed meat products.



The key players in this market include Rouquette Freres (France), DuPont (US), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Kerry (Ireland), Ingredion (US), Puris (US), Emsland Group (Germany), Yantai Shuangta Foods Co., Ltd (China), The Scoular Company (US), Burcon (Canada), Shandong Jianyuan Group (China), ET-Chem (China), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), The Green Labs LLC. (US), and Axiom Foods, Inc. (US). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



Conclusion:



The pea protein market presents a compelling landscape for growth, underpinned by the increasing global shift towards plant-based lifestyles and a heightened focus on health and sustainability. With diverse applications, particularly in the food segment, and the dominance of key sources like Yellow Split Pea, the market is poised for dynamic expansion in the coming years.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441