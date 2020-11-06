New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Pea Starch Market Industry Forecast To 2027



The research report titled 'Global Pea Starch Market 2020 by Product Types, Applications, Regions, and Forecast to 2027' published by Reports and Data is a detailed overview of the market. The report furnishes the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.



Pea Starch Market Size – USD 90.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – increased application in functional foods, growing demand from the pet food industry



The report contains an in-depth analysis of the market under the recent COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of COVID-19.



Brief Overview of the Market:

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.



The report also discusses the key players involved in the market, such as Emsland Group, Roquette Freres, Vestkorn Milling, Axiom Foods, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., The Scoular Company. In October 2018, Eurofins Scientific, a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, announced acquiring EnvironeX Group Inc, as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



The report includes analysis of regional supply, type and application-based demands, major players, and sales estimation from 2020-2027.



Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Food

Feed

Industrial



Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Binding and Thickening

Gelling

Texturizing

Film Foaming

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Food and Beverages

Industrial Purposes

Pet Food

Feed



Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Pea Starch market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or service specifications, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report is updated with recent changes in the global trends, economic scenario, and opportunities due to the pandemic. The report also provides an accurate analysis of growth prospects by applying analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



