Peabody Award-Winning, Education Expert to Speak at Delphi Academy of Santa Monica

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is hosting the first of three seminars for the 2012-13 term focused on parenting and education, with Mr. Dave Hendry as the speaker. Mr. Hendry is a nationally recognized expert on child-centered education and lectures widely to educators and parents about education policies and teaching practices that prepare today’s young learners for the challenges and opportunities of the future.



As project producer of the documentary Good Morning Miss Toliver and coordinating producer for The Eddie Files, Mr. Hendry is two-time winner of the George Foster Peabody award and the Educational Press Association’s highest awards for curriculum development.



“We are thrilled that Mr. Hendry accepted our invitation to speak about how we as parents and teachers can best help children to be enthusiastic and successful lifelong learners,” says Ellen Garrison, Head of School.



The talk is scheduled for Wednesday, November 14th from 4-6 pm at Delphi’s campus in downtown Santa Monica and is open to the public.



