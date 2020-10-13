Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Peabody Energy Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 27, 2020. NYSE: BTU investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 6, 2019, Peabody Energy Corporation revealed that contrary to previous statements, production at the North Goonyella mine would not resume in 2019, but was instead now targeted to begin to ramp in the early months of 2020. On this news, Peabody shares fell by $3.80 per share, or 10.6%.



On May 1, 2019, Peabody Energy Corporation reported that it had received a directive from the Queensland Mines Inspectorate which could lead to further delays and necessitate a re-evaluation of the Company's re-entry plan. On this news, Peabody shares fell $1.61 per share, or 5.6%.



On July 31, 2019, Peabody Energy Corporation reported additional delays to the reentry of North Goonyella, explaining that the Queensland Mines Inspectorate's requirements had resulted in a slower rate of progress than Peabody's initial plan had contemplated. As a result, Peabody suspended its 2020 production guidance at the mine and informed investors that it was reevaluating its entire reentry plan.



On August 9, 2019, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate released a one-page document with its preliminary investigative findings indicating that Peabody Energy Corporation had deficient safety systems at North Goonyella and that the Company was not cooperating fully with its investigation.



On October 29, 2019, Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed that the Queensland Mines Inspectorate was placing strict restrictions on restarting operations at the North Goonyella mine and that as a result Peabody was forced to drastically adjust its reentry plan, ultimately announcing a three year or more delay before any meaningful coal could be produced.



The plaintiff claims that between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019, the defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the safety practices at the Company's North Goonyella mine, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event, the the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures, and as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the feasibility of Peabody's plan to restart the North Goonyella mine the Company's low-cost plan to restart operations at the mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks, the Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate, would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach, and as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production.



Those who purchased shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.