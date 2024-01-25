Peace for Warriors: Empowering Veterans in Their Journey to Recovery

Lodi, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2024 -- Peace for Warriors, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans overcome PTSD and Moral Injury symptoms, is making a significant impact in the nation's veteran suicide rate through its unique international outreach opportunities. The organization believes that by providing veterans with the chance to heal their wounds through volunteering in communities around the world, they can bring about positive change.



The primary objectives of Peace for Warriors are as follows:



1. Identifying veterans with PTSD or Moral Injury symptoms and offering them support.

2. Partnering veterans with municipalities in need of volunteer services.

3. Raising funds to cover travel and basic living expenses during their volunteer periods.

4. Assisting veterans throughout the process to bring a renewed sense of purpose to their lives.



Peace for Warriors works closely with healthcare providers to screen applicants wishing to volunteer on international projects. Once the screening process is complete, volunteers are provided with necessary resources for their journey and their experiences are documented, serving as inspiration for others seeking to reconnect with the better side of humanity through volunteering.



The program at Peace for Warriors follows a structured deployment cycle to create a sense of familiarity for veterans. However, instead of going into combat, volunteers are given the opportunity to bring smiles to children's faces.



Here's a breakdown of the program's phases:



Phase 1: Volunteers undergo deployment training workup at the Peace for Warriors Headquarters, where they are familiarized with the country and culture they will be serving. Tasks and responsibilities are assigned, fostering a unique bond among the deployed service members.



Phase 2: Once "deployed" to the host country, volunteers go through Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (RSO&I), allowing them to adapt to the new culture and climate they will be living in.



Phase 3: Volunteers establish a base of operations in the adopted village, conducting daily mission briefs and debriefs. Evening meals are shared, stories are told, and bonding experiences are created, fostering a positive environment.



The goal of Peace for Warriors' deployments is to reframe servicemembers' perception of their previous deployment experiences by recreating the process with a positive outcome, thus positively impacting their mental health.



To learn more about Peace for Warriors and apply for the program or would like to donate and support the team, please visit https://peace4warriors.org.Join us in supporting our veterans as they embark on a journey of healing and rediscovery.



Contact:

Dan Arcand and Danielle Bare

Founder of Peace For Warriors

Email: peaceforwarriors@gmail.com

Website: https://peace4warriors.org/



Furthermore, catch a glimpse of their story on "The Leader's Edge" radio talk show on Thursday, January 25th , at 11 am PST, available 24x7 at VoiceAmerica.com and listen to this amazing episode



About Dan and Dani



Gunnery Sergeant Dan Arcand was born in St. Paul, MN in 1985 and embarked on his journey as a Marine in 2002. After completing his recruit training at MCRD San Diego, he went on to become a skilled infantryman.



GySgt Arcand's first assignment was 3rd BN 4th Marines, where he served multiple tours in Iraq. Following this, he became a combat instructor at the School of Infantry. During his time as a Combat Instructor, he served as the chief instructor of the Assaultman program. He was also recognized by members of Congress for his founding a non-profit organization named American Spartan, Inc., which supports wounded veterans.



After fulfilling his duty as a combat instructor, GySgt Arcand served with 3rd BN 7th Marines. He then embarked on an independent duty assignment in Liberia, Africa, where he advised the Liberian Armed Forces. Upon his return to the United States, he prepared for deployment to Afghanistan. Following this mission, he participated in another deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



Upon completing his final tour in Iraq, GySgt Arcand transitioned to recruiting duty, where he served as a Substations commander in Recruiting Station Seattle until receiving orders to 1st BN 5th Marines. In 2023, he retired from Camp Pendleton.



Post-retirement, Daniel co-founded Peace for Warriors, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to aiding veterans with PTSD through international volunteering missions, designed to emulate the structure and camaraderie of military deployments.



GySgt Arcand currently resides in Minnesota with his son, Gabriel. His exceptional service has been recognized through notable military and congressional awards.



Danielle Bare (Dani), from California, started volunteering internationally at the age of 19. She has now traveled to 22 countries and volunteered in 14 of them so far. From working with kids and teaching English to working on farms and yoga retreats, she fell in love with the cultures and helping others. She's always wanted to bring people on volunteer trips with her so they can feel the rewarding satisfaction of giving back, but she never knew how to find people who were interested. Then she met her boyfriend, Dan Arcand, who was in the military for 20 years and always wanted to help veterans with PTSD but wanted to develop a new approach to treatment.



Together they came up with the nonprofit Peace for Warriors where they take veterans to volunteer abroad in hopes that it will give them a new sense of purpose, help remind them of the good side of humanity, and fall in love with the world again.

Through Peace for Warriors, Dan and Dani aim to guide veterans toward finding solace, rejuvenation, and a renewed connection to the global community through the power of volunteering.



About Ernelita Dacumos and Steve Steele

Ernelita also known as Ernie, is an Independent Certified Coach, Facilitator, Trainer, and Speaker with the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team. She has been thriving in the Healthcare Industry for over 10 years while fulfilling her purpose of motivating, teaching, and empowering young leaders to see their full potential. Personal Growth is where her passion is as she has gone through the journey herself. Ernie was a "shy introvert" and turned into a "confident introvert". From the woman who used to stutter when speaking in front of others to the woman who now facilitates masterminds, workshops, and speaks in front of an audience. A woman who used to have a victim mentality now has a can-do attitude. A woman who had always been too hard on herself, characterized as a perfectionist, overachiever, and with high expectations. To the gentle, self-loving, action-taker, and learn-as-she-goes attitude. She is an enthusiast when it comes to confidence and had worked on becoming a confidence mentor for her community and the people around her. Ernie's goal is to broaden her ability to help others. As she saw first-hand that personal growth must be intentional yet not always available to others. She is dedicating her life's work to creating a safe environment while educating, empowering, and spreading knowledge about Personal Development. On top of personal growth, Ernie's leadership skills were heightened upon going through the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team program. Ernie thrives to add value to people by showing them that continuous growth is possible if you are willing to put in the work for it.



Ernie's website: Confidentlyyou.club



As an Executive Director of The John Maxwell Team, Steve is certified to facilitate, speak, train, and coach individuals and groups in the areas of leadership development, professional skills, and personal growth. Trained and mentored by John Maxwell and mentors of his world-class faculty, Steve is equipped with the tools, resources, and experience to help you and your team improve your productivity, performance, and profitability. Whether you are looking for a facilitator for group workshops, corporate training in leadership, speaking, sales, or coaching skills for your leaders, or a speaker for your next event, Steve has access to exclusive content that is only available through a certified Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team to help you reach your goals and objectives. Steve brings a rich and varied background that adds depth to his Leadership expertise—including 25 years of leadership in non-profit organizations transitioning to over 23 years of leadership expertise in the corporate environment. Steve is a native-born Texan and has lived in Ft. Worth since 1980. Steve holds a Double Major degree from Baptist Bible College in Music Performing Arts and Biblical Theology. He earned his EXMBA from Colorado Tech University and hails 2 business certifications in Executive Management and Business Administration. Steve is an influential and seasoned facilitator on such subjects as Leadership Development, Personal Growth, and Individual and Group Coaching. He motivates, inspires, and adds value to leaders that will in turn multiply value to others. He is a catalyst for the transformation of other leaders to change and influence the world around them. On behalf of John Maxwell, Steve brings his World Class team building and leadership strategies to Corporations, Businesses, Churches, and non-profit organizations as well as personal and group coaching. Through all these activities, Steve maintains a lifeline to his audience, clients, and associates with the goal to reach their fullest potential and thrive-both in leadership growth and life.



Steve's website: johncmaxwellgroup.com/stevesteele/



