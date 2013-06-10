Peace Grace Announces New Website with Handmade Shamballa Jewelry Offerings

NEW York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Peace Grace, exclusive retailer of handcrafted Shamballa jewelry, is excited to announce its new Shamballa website, designed to provide existing and new customers with a simple way to view and purchase beautiful jewelry imbued with deep meaning. Designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, the new site features clear images of the entire line of Peace Grace Shamballa jewelry as well as a gift registry and an informative blog.



In Buddhist tradition, Shamballa is recognized as a mystical place of happiness and tranquility, and Peace Grace Shamballa jewelry is designed to remind the wearer to seek peace and happiness within themselves and within the world around them.



The jewelry features painstakingly knotted or braided cords embedded with round and faceted stones, crystals and metals evocative of heavenly bodies and representative of the infinite circle of life. Every element of Shamballa jewelry is chosen for its color, shape and pleasing contrast to its neighboring elements, and every piece is handcrafted of high-quality materials designed to complement all styles of dress, from work to formal to casual.



In today’s hectic, fast-paced society, it’s not difficult to lose track of what’s important in life. Sometimes just a small token can provide a powerful reminder of what’s truly important, keeping us focused and on track. Shamballa jewelry is especially popular among those seeking harmony and tranquility in their lives, and many believe the meditative message embodied by the jewelry designs brings the wearer health and contentment.



Apart from a spiritual significance, Shamballa jewelry is designed to be beautiful and highly wearable. Unlike Shamballa jewelry sold by other retailers, the Peace Grace collection features additional elements like sliding clasps and metalwork designs to create distinctive looks that allow the individual wearer’s personality and taste to shine through. The collection includes bracelets, necklaces and earrings as well as rings featuring stainless steel and other contemporary elements that make each piece a unique fashion statement.



The store’s new site was designed to make shopping as simple and rewarding as possible. To learn more about Peace Grace and to see its exclusive line of handcrafted Shamballa jewelry, visit the Shamballa wholesaler's website.