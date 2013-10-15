Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Calculating taxes should not be burden for nonprofit organizations. By utilizing the newest version of EzPaycheck business payroll software from halfpricesoft.com, nonprofit businesses can relax in knowing that the software will calculate taxes and do most of the work for them.



“The newest updates to our business payroll software accommodates nonprofit organizations in eliminating the frustration in calculating taxes. Halfpricesoft.com is confident the added features in ezPaycheck will allow nonprofit business owners a greater peace of mind.” said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



EzPaycheck payroll software includes the latest tax tables and tax forms. This paycheck software also supports flexible tax options to satisfy the special tax needs of nonprofits. Designed with simplicity in mind, the new improved user interface is easy-to-use and straightforward for users who do not know much about payroll and computer. Nonprofits can now process payroll checks effortlessly and less expensively in house without an accountant in staff.



Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Easily calculates differential pay



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



-Supports network access.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Priced at $89 for new customers ($59 for 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.