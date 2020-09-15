Peace & Plenti Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Virtual Marketplace

Wells, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- Peace & Plenti has proudly announced that it is welcoming business owners to join its digital platform and virtual marketplace. The platform is created with an aim to support small businesses and emerging startups, while also letting businesses showcase their products and services. Moreover, Peace & Plenti will also play a major role in enabling businesses in finding their future clients. Started by 3 best friends and social media marketing experts, this inclusive virtual platform aims to grow and progress alongside its users.



"Our mission is to provide an inclusive virtual platform for small business owners to be seen and heard, and to spread positivity through collaboration and co-creation." said the spokesperson of Peace & Plenti, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. To introduce this virtual marketplace for businesses to the world, the creators of Peace & Plenti have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at www.kickstarter.com/projects/peaceandplenti/peace-and-plenti-virtual-marketplace and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the launch of this project along with its product and directory marketplace portal. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 18,000, and the creators are welcoming generous pledges and donations. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Peace & Plenti

Peace & Plenti is an emerging digital platform and a virtual marketplace created by three American best friends and social media marketing experts. The project is aimed at reshaping the concept of digital marketplaces, and it will enable businesses to showcase their products and services online. Moreover, the project is currently undergoing crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where everyone is welcome to make pledges.



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Adreanna Spezzaferro

Company: Peace & Plenti

City: Wells

State: Maine

Country: United States

Phone: 5086815972

Email: peace.plenti@gmail.com

Website: www.PeaceandPlenti.com