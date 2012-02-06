Peachtree Check Printing Is Easier With EzCheckPrinting Check Writing Software From Halfpricesoft.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- At the request of customers, software development firm Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) has launched the new edition of ezCheckPrinting check writing software, which makes it easier to print Peachtree or QuickBooks compatible checks.



The updates include:

- Print Peachtree or QuickBooks Compatible Pre-printed Blank checks

- Import and print checks on the blank check stock.

- Customize check stubs as well as customize the check.



With ezCheckPrinting, writing and printing a check is just a few clicks. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Users can create personalized checks in house easily by adding the company logo on the bank checks, modify the fonts, add new labels or add signature. This new version also allows users to create check draft and receive payment faster by phone, internet or fax.



"We have a strong following of small business customers who love our other time-saving and money-saving software titles." said Dr. Ge, founder of Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft, "With ezCheckPrinting, check writing and printing software, user never need to re-order the expensive pre-printed checks. And new blank check printing feature makes it even easier to print pre-printed checks for Peachtree, QuickBooks, ezPaycheck and other software.”



The main features of ezCheckPrinting check writer include:



- Print on standard size checks or on 8 ½ x 11-inch with 3-Per-Page, Check-on-Top, Check-in-Middle, and Check-on-Bottom options.

- Customize check layout for a personalized look when printing on blank check stock

- Support Logo and Signature images

- Print checks from blank computer check paper or pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as Excel file, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Fast Data Import/Export features

- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited checks

- Easy to use report feature helps users record and track checks they've

- Print check over network.(network version only)



Few things are as frustrating as sitting down to pay the bills and realizing the checkbook has run out of checks. Customers of Halfpricesoft’s check writer software never have this problem. With this easy-to-use laser check printing software installed on a home or office computer, customers have a nearly unlimited supply of checks.



With license keys as low as $29 (or free with a special offer from TrialPay), ezCheckPrinting provides an incredible amount of value for the money. User can download and try this software free, with no cost and no obligation from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp The only limit of the trail version is the SAMPLE image will be printed on checks. User can remove it by purchasing the key from halfpricesoft.com or get the key for free through TrialPay offer.



To start the free test driver, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.