Peachtree Continues Serving GA During COVID-19 Outbreak

For the time being, the COVID-19 outbreak has redefined normal, leaving everyone with no choice but to adapt to staying in more than going out. However, many homeowners need to keep their wood stoves, pellet stoves or fireplaces operating safely and efficiently. Bolton's Peachtree Comfort Gallery is still here to help!



To do its part to keep the community safe and healthy during this pandemic, Peachtree has closed its showroom, although store visits are available by appointment. In addition, the company continues to deliver needed services, including gas fireplace repairs in Buford, GA, and beyond.



The warehouse remains open for product pickup, the service department continues to serve customers' needs and all pre-scheduled maintenance appointments are being handled. However, Peachtree is taking extra precautions to keep customers and employees safe. Technicians are refraining from shaking hands and are practicing safe social distancing. They are required to wear gloves and are following recommended hygiene and cleaning protocols. Peachtree asks its customers to help by maintaining a safe distance of 6 feet to 10 feet apart.



Peachtree understands that, despite the extra safety precautions the team is taking, some customers are concerned about welcoming someone into their homes at this time. For customers who prefer to reschedule, just give Peachtree a call at 678.439.6732.



Big Change Coming Soon!

Peachtree also has some exciting news on the horizon. Since spring 2005, Peachtree has remained under the umbrella of its parent company J.R. Bolton Services—the HVAC company homeowners across Northeast Georgia have put their trust in for over 30 years. But, after 15 years, J.R. Bolton Services and Peachtree will be coming together as one company. Now, for residents in the Greater Atlanta area, addressing any and all of their HVAC, fireplace and grill needs only takes one call to Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces! Keep an eye out for this new brand to hit the streets soon!



In need of a fireplace repair, service or fireplace installation in Buford, GA, or nearby? Contact Peachtree online or call 678.439.6732 today!



About Bolton's Peachtree Comfort Gallery

Bolton's Peachtree Comfort Gallery (soon to be Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces) is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of fireplaces, gas grills and gas lighting. By offering exceptional products, installations and service, Bolton Peachtree provides customers with the No. 1 shopping experience they deserve. Peachtree Comfort Gallery is a proud part of the J.R. Bolton Services family, a name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. It offers a broad range of products to accent the beauty and comfort of any home, including gas fireplaces, gas logs, wood stoves, pellet stoves, electric fireplaces, gas barbecue grills and gas lamps.