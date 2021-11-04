Peacock Bass Record Is Broken After 30 Years

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2021 -- The record, classified in Florida's records for exotic species in freshwater (lakes, ponds, and canals), breaks the previous by just 0.03 pounds (the previous record was set in March 1993 at 9.08 pounds by Jerry Gomez).



Butterfly peacock bass is usually found in the waters off the coast of South America, mostly Brazil. They are known to be a powerful predator of the Amazon and typically weigh more than 20 pounds. However, in South Florida, they tend to be a bit smaller.



They are quite abundant in the greater Miami area, first arriving in 1984 to reduce the number of "undesirable exotic fish species" by the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC). This fish is colorful and fast, more often than not putting up quite a fight. People from all over the United States travel to Florida to get the chance to catch one.



