Peacock Parfumerie Announces Availability of an Enviable Collection of Artisan Perfumes

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Peacock Parfumerie announces the availability of an enviable collection of artisan perfumes at the most competitive prices. The fragrances are a concentrated combination of essential oils and precious perfume accords in a natural coconut oil base. One can find them in six different scents.



From their vast collection, the Morning Perfume oil possesses a refreshing blend of water lily and melon. Even though perfume oils don’t have the early impact of an alcohol-based spray perfume, the scent will have a long-lasting effect on one’s skin. One can apply it on the wrists, behind the ears, the nape of the neck, elbows, and even on knees. In addition to this, the pulse points will warm the perfume and release the fragrance continually.



The company also offers unique perfume pendants for fragrance fans. A spokesperson from Peacock Parfumerie mentioned, “Carry your favorite scent in our vintage-inspired perfume pendant necklaces. The top of the necklace unscrews and a small amount of perfume or essential oil can be poured into the opening. The gold-plated copper chain measures 20" long with a 3" extender. The crystal pendant is approximately 1.5" long. Each necklace includes a gold organza gift bag, funnel for filling and instructions. Please visit our product information page to see how to fill and clean your perfume pendant.”



About Peacock Parfumerie

Peacock Parfumerie is an artisan perfume jewelry house inspired by the art nouveau glamour and bohemian romance. Their concentrated fragrances contain essential oils and precious perfume accords. Fragrance has the power to evoke a memory, to create or change a mood, so envelop in one of the perfumes and feel inspired by the emotion it creates. They invite customers to carry their perfume close to their heart in one of their stylish crystal pendants. In addition, they also recommend customers order from their website as it is the most accurate, speedy and secure method for placing an order with them.



For more information, please visit- http://www.peacockparfumerie.com.



Contact Details-

Peacock Parfumerie

4477 Garfield Street

Denver, CO 80216