Peacock Parfumerie Enables Customers to Buy Most Stellar Collection of Fragrance Jewelry

Peacock Parfumerie enables customers to buy the most stellar collection of fragrance jewelry. One can select from their huge range of Candles, Pendants, and Perfumes in diverse fragrances and at the best price. Their product range is not limited, instead when compared to other companies in the industry; they offer the best-quality products at the most competitive prices.



From their complete range of fragrances, the morning fragrances are a concentrated combination of essential oils and expensive perfume in a base of natural coconut oil. Also, the perfume oils are known for never giving an early effect of an alcohol-based spray perfume, instead, they leave a lasting fragrance on the skin. One can use it freely on the wrists, behind the ears, the nape of the neck, even on elbows and knees. The pulse points will then warm up the perfume and release the fragrance constantly.



While talking more about their product range, a spokesperson from Peacock Parfumerie mentions, “Carry your favorite scent in our vintage-inspired perfume pendant necklaces. The top of the necklace unscrews and a small amount of perfume or essential oil can be poured into the opening. The gold-plated copper chain measures 20" long with a 3" extender. The crystal pendant is approximately 1.5" long. Each necklace includes a gold organza gift bag, funnel for filling and instructions. Please visit our Product Information page to see how to fill and clean your perfume pendant.”



About Peacock Parfumerie

Peacock Parfumerie is an artisan perfume jewelry house inspired by art nouveau glamour and bohemian romance. Their concentrated fragrances contain essential oils and precious perfume accords. Fragrance has the power to evoke a memory, to create or change a mood, so envelop in one of the perfumes and feel inspired by the intention it creates. They invite customers to carry their perfume close to their heart in a stylish crystal pendant. In addition, they also recommend that customers order from their website as it is the most accurate, speedy and secure method for placing an order with them.



For more information, please visit- http://www.peacockparfumerie.com.

Contact Details

Peacock Parfumerie

4477 Garfield Street

Denver, CO 80216