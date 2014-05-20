Peak and Dale Enables Customers to Get Fast & Reliable Services of Web Hosting in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Peak and Dale enables customers to get the fast and reliable services of web hosting in Kenya. They are offering affordable, reliable and secure web hosting on both the Windows and Linux platforms. With their world class servers and exceptional customer support, they are the best choice for hosting needs. In addition, the company guarantees 99.9% uptime and provides outstanding features with each hosting plan.



Further, their web hosting packages are divided into varied plans in order to suit diverse needs. One has to choose a hosting plan that fits one’s needs and simply click on order now to get stated. Some of the features that they provide with the Linux hosting plans are free instant setup and continuous devoted support, powerful control panel, 99.9% network uptime guarantee, sub domains, FTP account, and much more.



Not only web hosting, but also web design in Kenya is the part of their service. Since, A website is the easiest and cost-effective way to let the potential customers access information regarding their business. A spokesperson from Peak and Dale Solutions mentions, “We also offer custom web application development such as: Database driven websites, Content Management Systems, E-commerce and Shopping Cart Systems, Flash based websites, Blogs and Forums, Galleries and many more. We want to take care of every last detail, with an ultimate goal of professionalism, ease of use and a peak rated presence on the web. With our team’s experience, you can be confident that whatever your project demands, our web developers can deliver in time and on budget.”



About Peak and Dale

Peak and Dale Solutions is an innovative website development company based in Nairobi, Kenya that provides full featured and affordable web solutions including website design, custom web development, domain registration and webhosting. Their primary offerings include Internet marketing and Internet branding, Website maintenance, E commerce, shopping cart creation and many more to go.



For more information, please visit- http://www.peakanddale.com/



Contact Details-

Agip House, Haile Selassie Av (Next to Times Tower)

Nairobi, Kenya

Phone: (+254) 020 2216522