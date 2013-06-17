Peak Answering Hires Dozens of New Employees to Provide Medical Answering Service

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Peak Answering, a top answering service company based in Los Angeles, Calif., has just hired dozens of new employees in order to help the growing number of medical clinics that need medical answering service.



As a spokesperson from Peak Answering noted, “ObamaCare” is requiring that doctors, dentists and other medical professionals have JCAHO Certified professionals available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Because most medical offices are not currently offering this type of 24-hour care, they are relying more and more on a medical call center that can handle their after-hours calls in a professional and expert manner.



By hiring the new employees, Peak Answering is significantly ramping up its doctor answering service, which in turn will help the thousands of medical clinics that need this specific type of help.



“We’re the specialists for handling busy phone lines and the urgent calls any doctor’s office or medical facility may receive day or night,” an article on Peak Answering’s user-friendly website said, adding that the company’s skilled and capable agents have been providing award-winning service to the medical community since 1989.



“From this extensive experience, we’ve developed the proficiency necessary to process critical incoming calls quickly and deliver sensitive information accurately to the proper staff. Our answering service gives patients the attention and peace of mind they deserve – and that you deserve as well.”



One of the many things that helps to set Peak Answering apart from similar companies is that it has a dedicated healthcare department that is trained specifically in medical terminology. The call-takers show a great deal of kindness and compassion towards the patients who are on the phone, and are 100 percent complaint with the revised Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). In addition, the company also uses state-of-the-art technology and software that integrates well into a medical clinic’s system.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Peak Answering is welcome to visit its website at any time; clicking on the “Medical” tab at the top of the home page will bring up a variety of selections, including Dental Answering Service, Physician Answering Service and much more.



About Peak Answering

Peak Answering is a leading answering service organization headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. They have offices all over the country and specialize in professional industries such as: Legal, Medical, and Transportation. They are also one of the only answering services who can provide live dispatching. For more information, please visit http://www.peakanswering.com/