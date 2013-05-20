Peak Body Introduces Corporate Wellness Program

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Peak Body Transformation is helping corporations and businesses help their employees reach personal and group fitness goals through the new Corporate Wellness program.



Corporate Wellness is a great way to involve employees in developing a healthier lifestyle. When employees are healthier, it not only benefits them on a personal level but benefits the company as well. Because improvements in employee health are so important, many companies invest in wellness programs such as those offered by Peak Body Transformation.



Corporate Wellness includes several activities designed to excite and motivate employees, including:



- Lunch N Learn programs. Lunch N Learn features live cooking demonstrations in a commercial kitchen. Employees not only get a great meal but learn cooking techniques to help them prepare healthier meals at home.

- Onsite fitness classes. Classes can come to the workplace featuring yoga, strength training, cardiovascular and aerobic exercise and other combinations. Employees can decide on the type of classes they want, bring their workout gear to work, and enjoy relaxing and fun classes before work, after work or during lunch breaks.

- Virtual health coaching. One of the best features of Corporate Wellness is the attention to individual needs. The chances are great that not every employee of a company has the same fitness needs, so individualized attention is important if employees are to achieve desired goals. Virtual coaching allows employees to get personalized attention at any time to help them reach their own fitness goals in a private and easy-to-use format. The virtual coaching platform option can be used during employees’ own time to further their fitness programs.



Corporate wellness programs are gaining popularity with both large and small companies. Employers are recognizing the benefit of offering employees opportunities to work on good health habits that will serve them for a lifetime. Not only is a healthy workforce a happy workforce, but employers are also realizing that healthy workers have fewer accidents, can work more productively, and take fewer sick days than unhappy, unhealthy employees.



Peak Body Transformation is offering corporate wellness options that can be tailored to each company’s needs. Whether the business has only a few employees or hundreds, Peak Body Transformation will design a corporate wellness program that is appropriate for the age, fitness level and individual goals of all employees.



About Peak Body Transformation

One of Lewisville’s and Plano’s most outstanding fitness options, Peak Body Transformation is rapidly becoming a favorite fitness choice for Texas residents. Offering personal training, fitness boot camp in Plano , group classes and a variety of incentives, Peak Body Transformation helps members of all ages and fitness levels achieve good health.



For More Information: http://www.peakbodytransformation.com or Plano (469) 999-7489 or Lewisville (817) 807-3293