Peak Body Transformation Announces New Kettlebell Classes

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Peak Body Transformation, a premiere fitness boot camp in Plano and Lewisville, has announced new kettlebell classes at their Lewisville location. In order to help customers lose weight, tone up, and live a healthier lifestyle, Peak Body Transformation has introduced a variety of classes and nutrition counseling. These kettlebell workouts have become the newest and most successful exercise classes in Lewisville .



Kettlebell training offers several benefits to exercise enthusiasts, who have embraced this technique as a quick method of fat loss. Kettlebell classes can benefit participants by:



- Burning more fat in less time. Unlike conventional weight training, kettlebell classes focus on the body’s natural movements. Every muscle is worked and the body as a unit benefits from this advanced form of training.



- Higher energy requirements. Because kettlebell works all muscles, the body demands more energy during these workouts. More energy demands equal more fat burned per workout.



- Increase metabolism. One of the biggest problems humans face in trying to stay in shape is acclimation—the body becomes used to certain movements and learns to complete them efficiently. This is an evolutionary process designed to use the least amount of energy possible, but it spells disaster for those who want to increase energy needs. Kettlebell forces the body to increase its energy requirements, burning more fat and raising basal metabolism rates.



- Burn calories all the time. The “afterburn” or excessive post-exercise oxygen consumption, known as EPOC, is the burning of calories after an exercise is completed. Also known as anaerobic burn, this type of energy consumption stays with the body for hours after exercise is completed. Kettlebell programs maximize afterburn for fat loss throughout the day.



- Muscle tone gains. It is hard to find an exercise routine that builds muscle faster than kettlebell training. Kettlebell can build strong muscle in a short time, a necessary component of an overall fat-blasting plan. Muscle burns more calories than fat, so building strong muscles is key to weight loss and maintenance.



Since January, Peak Body Transformation has offered kettlebell classes at its Lewisville location and participants have seen great results from these exercises. Customers interested in the benefits of kettlebell training can find information from the experts at Peak Body Transformation.



