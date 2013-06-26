Peak Body Transformation Introduces Franchise Opportunities

Lewisville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Peak Body Transformation has introduced new franchise opportunities to interested investors who want to share this wonderful fitness bootcamp in Plano and Lewisville in other locations. As one of the premiere fitness studios in Plano and Lewisville, Peak Body Transformation has become incredibly popular among consumers seeking to get in shape and stay in shape.



Peak Body Transformation’s business model is built on the foundation of passionate enthusiasm for helping others. This company is committed to changing lives by offer real, manageable fitness activities and challenging members to reach their full potential and even go beyond it. Those who want to make a real fitness difference will find that Peak Body Transformation combines the tools and programs necessary to bring fitness and weight loss to clients.



Peak Body Transformation’s company is dedicated to slow, organic growth. Rather than operating on a “chain store” mentality, Peak Body Transformation requires franchisees to train and become established in the tenets of the system. Training is included as part of the franchise package, so investors may find themselves getting into the best shape of their lives before they branch out and help others.



Peak Body Transformation locations offer a variety of classes, activities and counseling to ensure that members receive the very best fitness advice possible. With pump-it-up classes such as Frisco kickboxing and strength-training combinations such as kettlebell classes, Peak Body Transformation offers one of the widest varieties of exercise classes in Plano and Lewisville, along with personal counseling on nutrition and a variety of outings every term that stretch abilities and build camaraderie among participants. Now, new investors can take these same principles and put them to work in their own cities with an exclusive Peak Body Transformation franchise. For more information, interested future owners can contact Peak Body Transformation directly to learn how they can become a part of this exciting movement.



About Peak Body Transformation

Peak Body Transformation has become the premiere fitness boot camp in Plano and Lewisville and now offers franchise opportunities to those in other cities. Those interested in offering quality, premium fitness modeled on the exercise classes in Lewisville and Plano that have been so successful can contact Peak Body Transformation for franchise details and opportunities. Peak Body Transformation is dedicated to providing true fitness to members and welcomes the opportunity to discuss new branches with those who share this interest.



For More Information: http://www.peakbodytransformation.com/ or (817) 807-3293 in Lewisville and (469) 999-7489 in Plano