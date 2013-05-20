Peak Body Transformation Offers Free Kickboxing Classes

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Peak Body Transformation, a fitness club located in Plano and Lewisville, announces free kick boxing classes in Plano Tx every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for those who want to try out the class without obligation.



The kickboxing class encompasses all of the major areas of fitness, including a strong cardio- and fat-burning workout, work with punching bags to develop form, plyometric activity, and exercises designed to work the core and stretch all body muscles. Kickboxing is designed to give a complete workout in 45 minutes and help participants develop strength and flexibility as well as burn calories and fat.



Anyone can sign up for a free trial class, no matter what age or physical condition. The professional trainers and instructors at Peak Body Transformation will tailor classes to meet individual needs, taking into account previous physical activity and current body strength. The goal of all Peak Body Transformation classes is to achieve true physical fitness without injury or strain. Furthermore, the instructors and professionals work hard to ensure that everyone feels comfortable and accepted in their classes and that no one is ever made to feel inadequate.



Furthermore, Peak Body Transformation offers a variety of healthy activities to keep participants’ interest level at its highest. With classes and individual sessions for kickboxing, strength training and nutrition counseling, Peak Body Transformation's clients are ensured that their needs are met at that they have all the support they need to reach their fitness goals.



Customer reviews for the system have been positive. Now, with the free trial offer, those who have been thinking of making a true body transformation can see for themselves how the classes will work for them. Peak Body Transformation provides all equipment; participants need only wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed athletic shoes such as sneakers.



Anyone can sign up for a free class by contacting Peak Body Transformation through the website or by phone. Free classes are offered at various times on Monday, Wednesday or Friday for a limited time.



