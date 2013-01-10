Peak Holiday Shopping May Be Over, but Advanced Merchant Group Reminds Businesses That Gift Cards Extend All Year

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Now that the peak holiday season is over, many consumers have the opportunity to redeem the gift cards they have received from their friends, family, and loved ones. Even though the busy season of purchasing gift cards is slowly dwindling down, gift cards are still a year round purchase that can be used to celebrate birthdays, congratulations, etc. With that being said, Advanced Merchant Group, a merchant services company of Atlantic County, NJ now offers businesses the ability to continuously build their customer base by giving them the option to extend to their existing customers a chance to receive essentially “free money,” with their gift card programs.



Businesses in every industry varying from restaurants, retail, spas, the list goes on, have the ability to create gift card programs for their business. As one of the most well known gift cards company in Chester County, Advanced Merchant Group also extends their services in the Philadelphia region as well. They strongly believe that just because the busiest season is over, it doesn’t mean that they still can’t expand on providing the easiest shopping experience. Gift cards are a great opportunity to drive traffic to one’s business, gaining maximum exposure to those who may be skeptic into purchasing or dining at one’s place of business.



Gift cards are perfect for any size business in the sense that most consumers spend over the value of their gift cards. This return brings in more business and is a popular choice among a wide variety of consumers. The gift cards company in Philadelphia allows small to large sized businesses an easy solution to offering gift cards to loyal and potential customers. Advanced Merchant Group also offers businesses affordable programs for those who may not have had them for the busiest shopping season of the year. As the gift card market continues to grow, it is important for businesses to offer these types of services for their consumers so they have the ability to share a business they think another person will love. This merchant services company of Atlantic County, Advanced Merchant Group, wants businesses to take advantage of this service since it is an extremely valuable part of business.



About Advanced Merchant Group

Advanced Merchant Group is a full service provider of Merchant Services throughout the United States and Canada. They maintain the status of ISO/MSP in the credit card processing industry. Headquartered in Warminster, PA with satellite offices located throughout the U.S., Advanced Merchant Group is recognized nationally as a leader in Merchant Services.



