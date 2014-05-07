Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives Names NYC as Top Travel Incentive Destination

Jamison, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Businesses looking for employee recognition programs or a travel destination for hard-working employees can find solace in the Big Apple. Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives has named New York City as a top travel incentive destination. Jam-packed with various activities, the city that never sleeps is capable of accommodating a variety of age groups and budget levels. The company offers information on the top five spots in NYC that are suitable for young and middle-aged professionals and their families.



A fun travel incentive activity that corporate groups may find interesting is the Stray Boots Scavenger Hunt. This New York City walking tour is self-guided and offers a thematic approach to enjoying the city. Included in the scavenger hunt are built-in challenges that groups can work on together.



Another NYC corporate travel management destination that is worth noting is Make Meaning. This destination offers groups the opportunity to participate in special events like craft making and cake decorating classes. Those who participate in the classes get to keep what they make.



The Luna Park at Coney Island is a destination that families can enjoy together. Activities involved with this fun destination include group dining, assorted games and exciting thrill rides.



Similar to Luna Park, Carnival Bowlman focuses more on adults, offering sporting activities, arcade area and private rental space. Groups can let their competitive side go by participating in miniature golf, bowling or bocce ball.



Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex features more than 20 different activities and sports, shopping areas, spa treatments, boating opportunities and more.



Individuals interested in learning more about the NYC travel destination opportunities can read the entire blog at: http://www.ppsmeetings.com/blog/travel-incentives-destination-nyc-5-great-activities-work-groups/. Individuals can also contact the full service travel management company, Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives, by calling 888-496-4654.



About Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives

Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives is an incentive-based travel, tour, and meeting management company located in Jamison, Pennsylvania. The company serves business clients worldwide and offers a variety of services for their clients including group incentive travel, individual incentive travel, group executive retreats, product launches, and travel for corporate meetings. Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives provides businesses in every market sector and industry with incredible travel experiences by using their worldwide network of partners to craft memorable business trips and vacation packages.



For more information about general corporate incentive travel and corporate meeting planning and management, visit http://www.ppsmeetings.com/.