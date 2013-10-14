Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives Now Offering Clients to Build Their Own Travel Incentive

Jamison, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- When it comes to planning a company trip or a get-away with some of the top performers of the quarter—or year—it can be grueling and time consuming to think of the perfect place to go. Once that decision has been reached, it takes extra time to plan all the activities and entertainment that will take place while on the trip. Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives is pleased to announce they are now offering their valued clients the chance to build their own travel incentive programs.



There is a wide variety of incentives offered by Peak Performance Meeting & Incentives, though sometimes a group has their heart set on a certain trip not directly offered by the professionals. With the ability to build a personalized trip, those interested can coordinate with a professional point of contact and relay the various interests of the group. Whether interested in a trip abroad, an excursion to tour historical sites, or a trip to an exotic island or tropical rainforest, the professionals will set up an itinerary—based on the said budget—so the whole trip is planned before the flight leaves.



Corporate incentive trips can be scheduled for a variety of reasons, ranging from a business meeting in order to make a good impression, a sales incentive, or a trip to reward an employee or group of employees for a job well done. Offering incentives in the workplace will allow for healthy competition and motivate a team to exceed their goals.



To see exactly what Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives can offer, interested parties can schedule a free initial consultation with a Peak Pros representative so they can get an idea of the budget and the location in order to plan a truly unforgettable corporate experience. For more information about their services or how to build a personalized corporate incentive trip, please call 888-788-9078 or visit their website today.



About Peak Performance Services, Inc.

Peak Performance Travel Incentives is an incentive-based travel, tour, and meeting management company located in Jamison, Pennsylvania. The company serves business clients worldwide and offers a variety of services for their clients including group incentive travel, individual incentive travel, and travel for corporate meetings. Peak Performance Travel Incentives provides businesses in every market sector and industry with incredible travel experiences by using their worldwide network of partners to craft memorable business trips and vacation packages.



For more information about general corporate incentive travel and corporate event planning and management visit http://www.ppsmeetings.com/.