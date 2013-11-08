Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives Now Offering Customized Group Travel Incentives Packages

Jamison, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Planning a travel incentive for employees is a huge motivator to reach goals by a set date. They provide rewards for the hardworking individuals in the office. Every company has a different budget and different ideas in mind when it comes to planning incentive packages for those accomplished and respected employees. To help their clients get the most out of their rewards, Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives is pleased to announce they are now offering customized group travel incentive packages.



Companies may have a few ideas in mind when it comes to location or activities, but Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives will work with their clients to set up the ultimate customized travel incentive package. They will plan the airfare required and set up an itinerary to make sure there is never a dull moment for recipients of the travel package.



Rewarding multiple employees for a job well done will improve camaraderie in the workplace and increase employee morale. Business owners and CEOs have the opportunity to send their valued employees to an exotic location like Hawaii or the Bahamas, a sporting event—like the World Cup, Ryder Cup, or the Olympics—for an unforgettable experience, or a wine tasting excursion to Napa Valley. The possibilities are endless with a customized incentive package, as the professionals at Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives will cater the package around specific interests and make sure the trip is within budget.



While taking part in the incentive, those employees selected to attend will bond and become closer by sharing the experience. Business owners can also use this opportunity to get to know their employees on a personal basis. Once a trip is in motion, other employees will have extra motivation to perform and exceed the performances coworkers. This provides for healthy competition as well as increased productivity in the workplace. Employees will remain loyal to the business and constantly exceed expectations when a travel incentive is on the table.



To see how the professionals can customize a group incentive package and provide employees with an event of a lifetime, please visit their website or call 888-788-9078 today.



About Peak Performance Services, Inc.

Peak Performance Travel Incentives is an incentive-based travel, tour, and meeting management company located in Jamison, Pennsylvania. The company serves business clients worldwide and offers a variety of services for their clients including group incentive travel, individual incentive travel, and travel for corporate meetings. Peak Performance Travel Incentives provides businesses in every market sector and industry with incredible travel experiences by using their worldwide network of partners to craft memorable business trips and vacation packages.



For more information about general corporate incentive travel and corporate event planning and management visit http://www.ppsmeetings.com/.