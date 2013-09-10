Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives Now Offering Free Maui Jim Sunglasses when Booking Group Travel Incentives

Jamison, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- One of the most exciting times for a business is the announcement that employees are being treated to a getaway vacation or retreat when reaching a certain goal. Traveling with coworkers and employers builds employee morale and motivates the workers to continue their efforts in order to reach the next goal. Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives is pleased to announce they are now offering free Maui Jim sunglasses for employee participants who book their group incentive travel programs by December 15, 2013. Maui Jim is a luxury sunglasses retailer offering both men’s and women’s stylish, athletic-type sunglasses.



This deal requires a minimum two-night stay and at least 15 rooms for employees. Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives is a meeting planning corporation and the planners will research and implement different packages to ensure the incentive program is a success. Travel packages can include cruise ships, sporting events, wine country tours, African safaris, shopping getaways, and more. The planning professionals will work with their clients to schedule itineraries, manage the budget, and customize the program package based on the interests of the company.



Offering employee incentive programs adds an extra layer of motivation to the staff. Dangling a trip to Las Vegas or Florida over their heads if they reach a particular goal will make the staff come together and inspire workers to exceed set goals. Whether the trip involves sales meetings, retreats with various entertainment options, or building team morale with different events, Peak Performance will be there every step of the way acting as an extension to the company. Whether company executives reward a select group of top performers or have a sales team take a trip upon completion of a remarkable quarter, Peak Performance has a package that will suit any organization.



To find out more about the services provided by Peak Performance Meetings & Incentives or to start planning a group travel package for a free pair of Maui Jim sunglasses, please call 888-788-9078 or visit their website today.



About Peak Performance Services, Inc.

Peak Performance Travel Incentives is an incentive-based travel, tour, and meeting management company located in Jamison, Pennsylvania. The company serves business clients worldwide and offers a variety of services for their clients including group incentive travel, individual incentive travel, and travel for corporate meetings. Peak Performance Travel Incentives provides businesses in every market sector and industry with incredible travel experiences by using their worldwide network of partners to craft memorable business trips and vacation packages.



For more information about general corporate incentive travel and corporate event planning and management visit http://www.ppsmeetings.com/.