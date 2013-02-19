Peak Planet Announces 9 Day Northern Circuit for African Mountain Trekkers

Pheonix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Holidays in the sun needn’t always be by the beach. Indeed, the booming adventure tourism industry has a lot to say for itself when it comes to providing unforgettable experiences to avid travelers. Peak Planet offers a huge range of routes for climbing Kilimanjaro and many different wild safaris, including a newly announced 9 day northern circuit taking in some of the most beautiful and rarely seen vistas of the wildest continent on earth.



The 9 Day Northern Circuit begins straight from the airport, where the first day is spent at Ilboru Safari Lodge as the paperwork and preparation is taken care of. The following days take trekkers through farmland and glades and into the forest, before exploring the grassy moorland and volcanic rock formations of the plateau, a lava tower, the scenic Lent Hills, Buffalo Ridge and the lunar landscapes of the Saddle. The trek includes an ascent by torchlight and walkers will reach heights of over 19,200 feet.



The interest in African safari holidays has swelled already, and is predicted to explode when BBC World airs Attenborough series Africa, which shows the continent in a new, spectacular light. Peak Planet have spent time getting themselves organized for the inundation, as North America’s best African adventure tourism company.



A spokesperson for Peak Planet explained, “So far our most popular choice by a long way has been the opportunity to climb Kilimanjaro, but we’re seeing a lot of returning customers as well as some new ones who are increasingly interested in seeing the wilds of Africa from many different perspectives. The variety of safaris we now have on offer is a direct result of increased demand, and the Peak Planet is delighted to create these amazing experiences for more people than ever. The efforts to conserve the wildlife and nature in Africa is at a critical time, and the more people who see and experience it for themselves, the more people will understand and support that struggle.”



About PeakPlanet.com

Peak Planet is the exclusive agent for The African Walking Company in the United States and Canada. Bookings with Peak Planet are handled by their office based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Peak Planet’s team of trip advisors are highly knowledgeable about all facets of your Kilimanjaro climb and African safaris and can assist you with your planning and preparation. For more information, please visit: http://www.peakplanet.com/