Peak Total Fitness Offers Personal Trainer & Health and Fitness Program in Southport, NC

Southport, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- When it comes to personal training and fitness programs, there is only one place for everyone and that is Peak Total Fitness. Andrew Hooks is one of the Certified Personal Trainers at Peak Total Fitness Southport NC. Today they are offering the low rate of $40 – 1hr per session and $99 – 3hr sessions per week. Andrew lives in Southport NC, and works in Southport NC Gyms, Boiling Spring Lakes, and Oak Island.



Andrew is a very dedicated personal trainer and gym instructor. He wants people to know the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle. Since there are a lot of things that people encounter every day, some of them totally forget or don’t have the time to go to the gyms and do their exercise. For those who want to get healthy and fit, they should find time to go to the gym.



Peak Total Fitness is always open for everyone, and Andrew Hooks is always available to help those who want to stay healthy and fit. They are also open in Oak Island Recreation Center, Boiling Spring Lakes Community Center and Southport NC. Exercise helps in reducing stress, increasing a person’s energy and strengthening the bones and muscles in the body. They can also sleep better at night, decrease the risk of disease and live a healthy happy life.



Since there are so many local gyms in the industry today, it is hard to choose the one that provides the best services. One of the important services that Peak Total Fitness is offering is that even those who are always busy and don’t have enough time to visit the gym can also exercise at the comfort of their own home. Andrew Hooks is a Certified Personal Trainer he works in the Southport NC Gyms and does in-home sessions. Andrew also trains at the Boiling Spring Lakes Community Center in Boiling Spring Lakes NC, and also at the Oak Island Recreation Center in Oak Island NC.



For more information, please visit this website www.peaktotalfitness.com or send mail to ahooks100@gmail.com



Individuals can also call Andrew Hooks @ 1-336-422-8643.



Contact: Andrew Hooks

Company: Peak Total Fitness

Address: Southport, NC

Phone: 1-336-422-8643

Email: ahooks100@gmail.com

Website: www.peaktotalfitness.com