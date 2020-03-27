Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Peanut Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Peanut Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Peanut Allergy prevalent population in the 7MM was found to be 8,640,527 in 2017.

2. The higher Peanut Allergy prevalence was in the US with 4,659,471 cases in 2017.

3. Among the EU5 countries, France had the highest prevalent population of Peanut Allergy with 614,959 cases.

4. Japan has the least number of Peanut Allergy prevalent cases.



Key benefits of the report

1. Peanut Allergy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Peanut Allergy epidemiology and Peanut Allergy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Peanut Allergy market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Peanut Allergy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Peanut Allergy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Peanut Allergy market.



Request for sample pages



"The highest number of people affected with Peanut Allergy was found in the age group of 65 and above years."



There was no standard of care for patients with Peanut Allergy, highlighting a pressing need to develop safe and effective curative interventions. The primary care of treatment, including antihistamines and injectable epinephrine, and is recommended for Peanut Allergy patients for mild, and moderate to severe cases.



However, recently, the US FDA approved Palforzia {AR101 (Aimmune Therapeutics)} for the treatment of peanut allergy. It is the first approved treatment for patients with peanut allergy. It is oral immunotherapy indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut.



Diphenhydramine has been given as the antihistamine of choice for acute food allergic reactions given its quick onset of action and ready availability, though epinephrine is still the first-line therapy for anaphylaxis. However, sedation is a common side effect observed due to diphenhydramine, which, in clinical experience, can complicate the assessment of a patient being treated for an acute allergic food reaction.



Omalizumab (Genentech) is a recombinant humanized anti-IgE monoclonal antibody that specifically binds to the C epsilon3 domain. It inhibits the binding of IgE to the high-affinity IgE receptor (Fc?RI) on the surface of mast cells and basophils, which in turn limits the degree of release of mediators of the allergic response. It is approved under the brand name Xolair, for the treatment of Asthma and Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria. FDA has also given a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Xolair(Omalizumab) for Food Allergies. Cetirizine is a second-generation antihistamine with a similar onset but a longer duration of action (?24 hours) compared to diphenhydramine. Furthermore, CNS effects are less commonly reported. Patients in outpatient clinics have used cetirizine for the treatment of acute allergic food reactions.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Peanut Allergy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Viaskin Peanut

2. ANB020

3. Omalizumab



And many others

The key players in Peanut Allergy market are:

1. DBV Technologies

2. AnaptysBio

3. Genentech

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Peanut Allergy Market Overview at a Glance

3. Peanut Allergy Disease Background and Overview

4. Peanut Allergy Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Total Peanut Allergy Prevalent Population in 7MM

6. United States Epidemiology

7. EU5 Epidemiology

7.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.2. France Epidemiology

7.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

8. Japan Epidemiology

9. Peanut Allergy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Peanut Allergy Marketed Therapies

11.1. Palforzia: Aimmune Therapeutics

12. Peanut Allergy Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Viaskin Peanut: DBV Technologies

12.3. ANB020: AnaptysBio

12.4. Omalizumab: Genentech

13. Peanut Allergy 7MM Market Analysis

14. United States: Market Outlook

14.1. United States Market Size

15. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

15.1. Germany Market Size

15.2. France Market Size

15.3. Italy Market Size

15.4. Spain Market Size

15.5. United Kingdom Market Size

16. Japan Market Outlook

17. Market Drivers

18. Market Barriers

19. Appendix

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight