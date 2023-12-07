NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Peanut Butter Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Peanut Butter market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Procter & Gamble (United States), Unilever (United Kingdom), The J.M. Smucker Company (United States), Hormel Foods Corporation (United States), Kraft Canada Inc. (United States), Algood Food Company Inc. (United States), ConAgra Foods Inc. (United States), The Hershey Company (United States), Kraft Heinz (United States), Algood Food Company (United States).



Scope of the Report of Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter is food product which contain high protein, low calorie product that possess high nutritional value. It is used as alternatives for dairy butter and bread spread. There are various application of peanut butter including it is used in the form of spread as well as it is used as the substitute for milk butter. Consumption of peanut butter have various health benefits including it possess optimum nutrition value and it helps to reduce the weight. Additionally, peanut butter is available in powder form which used as breakfast food, savory sauces and smoothies. Rising awareness about the autoimmune diseases including Celiac disease is growing the requirement of low calorie nutritional food thus fueling the demand of peanut butter all over the world.



According to AMA, the market for Peanut Butter is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period to 2026. This growth is primarily driven by Raising the Need of Low Calorie Nutritional Food and Growing Consumer Awareness about Healthy Diet.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Regular Peanut Butter, Low Sodium Peanut Butter, Low Sugar Peanut Butter, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Market Trends:

High Demand in Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

Peanut Butter as an Ingredient of Snacks

Increasing Influence of US Culture Using Peanut Butter as A Staple Food



Opportunities:

Rising Use of Peanut Butter as Shades on the Palette Of Cosmetic Products



Market Drivers:

Raising the Need of Low Calorie Nutritional Food

Growing Consumer Awareness about Healthy Diet



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



