Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Skrewball Whiskey (United States), Skatterbrain (United States), Hard Truth (United States), Ole Smoky Distillery (United States), SQRRL (United States), Sheep Dog (United States), Ram's Point (United States), PB&W (United States), Bird Dog(United States), Two Trees (United States).



Scope of the Report of Peanut Butter Whiskey

Peanut butter whiskey is a peanut-flavored whiskey. It appears in a caramel colour and it has sticky nature. It is consumed as ingredients in cocktails and also directly as a short colourful combination with organic flavors of peanut butter whiskey are able to gain attention from customers. Thus, peanut butter whiskey is becoming popular flavored whiskey among others. Increasing demand for organic flavors driving the market growth. In addition, rising retail outlets for whiskey and increasing consumption in North America are well-known factors in market profitability.



In March 2021, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has launched three new bottle sizes. Company introduces new bottle size offerings, adding 200mL, 375mL and 1L . It also includes the standard 750mL and 50mL sizes. This new extension ensures convenience at multiple price points and consumption. With this portfolio expansion, company is able to provide variety of peanut butter whiskey.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Sales Channel (Offline {Supermarket, Bar & Restaurants, Liquor Store, Others}, Online {Company Website, E-commerce Platform}), Size (Below 350 ml, 350-750 ml, 750 ml- 1L), End Use (Industrial, Household), Price (Premium, High-End Premium)



Market Drivers:

Up Surging Demand Due to Affordable Price

Growing Popularity of Flavoured Whiskey

Increasing Beverage Consumption Habit in Youth



Market Trends:

Inclination towards Organic Flavors



Opportunities:

High Disposable Income & Changing Lifestyle

Rising Industrial Expenditure of Beverage Industry



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



