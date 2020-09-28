Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Peanut Oil Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Peanut Oil Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Peanut Oil. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ADM (United States), Bunge (United States), Cargill (United States), Louis Dreyfus (Netherlands), Wilmar International (Singapur), Corbion (Netherlands), Cofco (China), Donlinks (China), Yihai Kerry (China) and Longda (China).



Peanut oil, also known as groundnut oil or arachis oil, which is derived from peanuts. Peanut oil is particularly used for deep-frying purposes. It is also a comparatively healthy oil due to a low percentage of saturated fats, trans-fats, and cholesterol. Due to this, it is used in pharmaceutical and food industry.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Peanut Oil Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Health Awareness among Consumers

- Increasing Population Worldwide



Market Trend

- Increasing Number of Restaurants and Fast Food Chains

- Use of Blended Peanut Oil



Restraints

- Higher Production Cost



Opportunities

- Rising Demand of Peanut Oil in Cosmetics

- Increasing Use of Peanut Oil for Medicinal Purposes



Challenges

- Availability of Substitute in Market



The Global Peanut Oil Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Refined, Unrefined), Application (Personal Care Products, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others), Distribution Channel (Super Market, Convenience Store, Online Store), Packaging (Glass Containers, Plastic Containers, Cartons, Plastic Pouches, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



