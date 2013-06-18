Peapodsavings.com Makes Ordering Groceries Online Cheaper and Easier Than Ever

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- A website dedicated to helping shoppers with their online shopping experience, Peapodsavings.com offers exclusive promotional codes for first time buyers, informative articles and tips about shopping online, and news and reviews about the Peapod Grocery Store, the most popular online grocery service in America.



Peapod was designed to help shoppers avoid the stressful and time-consuming task of having to go to the supermarket. Ordering from Peapod only takes a minute, as all food items are sorted and categorized in an highly intuitive manner to make browsing as simple and easy as possible. “Using the online website at Peapod is very easy indeed and will be a life saver for those that really do not have the time or patience to travel and walk around a supermarket,” an article on www.Peapodsavings.com noted.



By saving all of their customers’ previous orders to the website itself, Peapod also spares people the extra effort of having to create new shopping lists each week. Customers are able to simply select or deselect items they have purchased in the past, making the ordering process incredibly simple. “We all know that most people buy the same things most weeks, so what could be easier than recalling your existing list, making a few amendments and clicking order,” an article on Peapodsavings.com noted.



Not only does Peapod make buying groceries nearly effortless, it also saves money. Peapod is aware that people may find fees for the delivery of groceries ordered online unpalatable, which is why Peapod offers two months of free delivery to new customers. Many shoppers also save money on gasoline by not having to travel to and from the store, and since Peapod does not need to build its own grocery stores, it can pass the savings of a low overhead on to the customer. Peapod also offers new coupons and incentives to its customers nearly every day. Peapod promo codes, which appear on the homepage of Peapodsavings.com, usually offer the best deals, but dozens more coupons are also available by searching online.



Since its establishment in 1996, Peapod has expanded into 12 states and currently operates markets in Chicagoland, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC and Philadelphia.



