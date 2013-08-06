Pearl Jewellery Store Expands Selection of Pearl Jewellery

City of Industry, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Pearl Accessory, a popular pearl jewellery store in the United States, has recently expanded their selection of pearl jewellery by combining different kinds of pearls and accessories. Their expanded selection ensures that all of their customers will find the perfect pearls for their purpose.



Pearl Accessory currently uses all pearl types in creating their various jewelries. These are Akoya, Tahitian, Freshwater, and the two South Sea varieties. All of their pearls have undergone quality control and are certified to be premium grade. The jewelries that they are currently making include rings, pendants, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. All of their sets are made using either silver or gold which adds lustre to the already bright colours of the pearls.



The combination of high quality jewellery and premium grade pearls results to an accessory that will surely catch the eye of every person inside a room. To further add to its grandeur, Pearl Accessory has adapted their very own designs to their jewellery. Every piece of jewelry that they make has a design which is unique to their company. This is especially seen in their wedding jewelry and bridal jewelry collection.



Couples will definitely make their wedding special by wearing jewellery that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. For their customers who wish to have extra pearls, the jewellery store also sells loose pearls and clasps. They also sell multicolour pearl necklaces for people who want an accessory that can be used for all occasions.



About Pearl Accessory

Pearl Accessory is a dealer of premium pearl jewellery that is based in California. The company is made up of the best pearl experts that have undergone a rigorous training regimen to perfect their craft in grading, drilling, and categorizing pearls. The company currently sells pre-designed pearl jewelleries but also accepts custom orders.