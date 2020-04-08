Pearl Milk Tea Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2025 - Top Companies Kung Fu Tea, Gong Cha, Boba Guys, Chatime

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.



In 2019, the Pearl Milk Tea Market Size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pearl Milk Tea. This report studies the global market size of Pearl Milk Tea, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Pearl Milk Tea sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Kung Fu Tea

- Gong Cha

- Boba Guys

- Chatime

- ShareTea

- 8tea5

- Quickly

- CoCo Fresh

- VIVI BUBBLE TEA



Segment by Type:

- Original Flavored Bubble Tea

- Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

- Other Flavors



Segment by Application:

- Kids (<10 years)

- Teenagers (<25 years)

- Adults



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Pearl Milk Tea Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Pearl Milk Tea Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Pearl Milk Tea Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Pearl Milk Tea Market Forecast

4.5.1. Pearl Milk Tea Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Pearl Milk Tea Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Pearl Milk Tea Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Pearl Milk Tea Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Pearl Milk Tea Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Pearl Milk Tea Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Pearl Milk Tea Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Pearl Milk Tea Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Pearl Milk Tea Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Pearl Milk Tea Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Pearl Milk Tea Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Pearl Milk Tea Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



