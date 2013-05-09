PearlLinguistics.com Offers Instant Interpreting Services in 30 Seconds or Less

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- In a global economy, there are hundreds of different languages used to do business every single day. Since no translator can understand every single language on the planet, businesses often turn to online interpretation websites for support.



PearlLinguistics.com is one such online interpretation service. PearlLinguistics.com aims to impress users with a number of unique qualities, including instant access to interpreting services for over 270 different languages.



At PearlLinguistics.com, visitors will encounter a wide range of interpretation services. The website promises to translate any document, video, or presentation into the language of the client’s choosing. Although clients can request translation services for any type of material, PearlLinguistics.com specializes in a handful of select fields.



A spokesperson for PearlLinguistics.com explains what those specializations are:



“PearlLinguistics.com specializes in legal translation services, financial translation services, and marketing translation services. We have a specialized department of staff to deal with requests from each one of these industries. Our goal is to offer fast, quality, and reliable translation services that work within the timelines of the client – no matter how strict those timelines could be.”



In an effort to make any time deadline, PearlLinguistics.com offers instant 30 second interpretation services over the phone. Clients can call the telephone number listed at PearlLinguistics.com in order to request an instant translation. Service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and can be used to translate over 270 different languages.



Instant telephone interpretation services are vital for those in the legal or financial fields:



“In certain industries, every second counts. As each second passes, a competitor could be getting closer and closer to a hostile takeover. Whether interpreting a financial document as quickly as possible or requiring instant medical translation, Pearl Linguistics wants to help anybody overcome the language barriers in their path.”



At the PearlLinguistics.com homepage, visitors can request a quote for translation services. They can also read case studies from previous clients as well as a regularly-updated blog filled with information about the world of translation services.



About PearlLinguistics.com

PearlLinguistics.com is an online language interpretation service that offers support for over 270 different languages. The website specializes in marketing translation, legal translation, and financial translation projects and can connect callers with a reliable translator 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in as little as 30 seconds. For more information, please visit: http://www.pearllinguistics.com