Pearlriver Lighting Electric Offers a Range of LED Lighting Fixtures from China

Zhongshan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Energy is one of the key drivers for development of infrastructure and business across the world. The means of electricity and lighting has evolved over the years and the focus has been to consume minimal energy and provide maximum output. LED lighting has recently emerged as a powerful yet low power consumption lighting arrangement. There are vast numbers of products that have been added to this range and more and more people are inclined to try them for their homes and businesses. The fact that the lighting arrangements are very attractive, besides having the capacity of providing maximum output with minimal consumption of energy makes it a great option.



However, there are companies who manufacture substandard products in the name of LED Lighting solutions. This is why it is more than important to purchase products manufactured by reliable and experienced manufacturers. To meet this need of clients and offer a plethora of LED lighting solutions Zhongshan Pearlriver Electric Co. Ltd. has come up with innovative products. The focus of the company has been to provide innovation values, as well as high quality and extraordinary technology. The company has its own R&D and manufacturing team which continuously works on providing the best possible energy options. Be it the LED Bulb light or the LED ceiling Light the company has them all.



Some of the popular products which the company manufactures and exports across the world includes the LED down light, LED ceiling Light, LED street Light, LED flood light, etc. In order to check their range of products customers can check their website which features their range of products. While checking the product list on the website customers can browse the range of products which have been subdivided into different categories. It facilitates an easier search and once they click on their desired products, it provides all the information. For instance after clicking on LED panel light and selecting the design offered it would list down each and every specification of the product. In order to order or enquire about the products, customers can use any of the contact details listed in the sidebar. It may be through email, phone calls, or skype which the representatives of the company may be contacted through. Presently the company exports its products to more than 10 countries which includes Poland, France, Holland, United Kingdom, USA, etc. For bulk buyers the company offers attractive rates which can help them save a lot when purchasing from PearlRiver.



About Zhongshan Pearlriver Lighting Electric Co. Ltd.

Zhongshan Pearlriver Lighting Electric Co. Ltd. is a company based in China and is a manufacturer as well as exporter of LED lighting solutions. The company currently caters to many countries across the globe and features a vast range of LED products. More details of the product and company can be accessed from their website.



http://www.pealriver.com/



For Media Contact:

Company: Pealriver lighting electric Co., Ltd

E-mail: info@pealriver.com

Website: http://www.pealriver.com/